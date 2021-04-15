Chinese mainland reports 10 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 10 new COVID-19 cases, all imported, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Of them, four were in Guangdong, three in Shanghai, and one each in Shanxi, Hubei, and Sichuan, the commission said in its daily report.

Shanghai also reported one new suspected case who arrived from outside the mainland.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were newly reported on the mainland.

A total of 5,464 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Wednesday. Among them, 5,248 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 216 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,457 by Wednesday, including 297 patients still receiving treatment, five of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 85,524 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Wednesday.

Fifteen asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 300 asymptomatic cases, of whom 280 were imported, under medical observation on Wednesday.

By the end of Wednesday, 11,612 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 209 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 49 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 1,067 cases, including 11 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.