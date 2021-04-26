News / Nation

China urges Australia to abide by one-China principle

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Monday urged Australia to abide by the one-China principle and prudently handle Taiwan-related issues.
Wang stressed at a daily news briefing that abiding by the one-China principle is an inherent requirement of developing China-Australia relations, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory.

Wang stressed at a daily news briefing that abiding by the one-China principle is an inherent requirement of developing China-Australia relations, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory.

The Taiwan issue is purely China's internal affair and involves the country's core interests, and no external forces are allowed to interfere, he said, adding that the root cause of the current tension in cross-Strait relations is that Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority refuses to recognize the 1992 Consensus that embodies the one-China principle, and colludes with external forces to continuously seek "independence."

"China must and will be reunified. We stand ready to do our utmost to strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification, but we will never leave any room for any form of 'Taiwan independence' separatist activities," Wang said.

He said it is hoped that the Australian side will fully recognize the high sensitivity of the Taiwan issue, abide by the one-China principle, prudently handle Taiwan-related issues, and refrain from sending any wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, and do more that is conducive to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and China-Australia relations.

Source: Xinhua
