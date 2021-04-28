Oil spills outside Qingdao port after ship collision

A tanker carrying around 1 million barrels of bitumen mix was involved in a collision near the Chinese port city of Qingdao, spilling oil into the Yellow Sea.

The collision involving the anchored Liberia-flagged tanker A Symphony and the bulk vessel Sea Justice took place at 8:50am, A Symphony’s manager Goodwood Ship Management said in an e-mail.

“The force of the impact on the forward port side caused a breach in cargo tanks and ballast tanks, with a quantity of oil lost into the ocean,” Goodwood said, adding all of the crew had been accounted for and there were no injuries.

It was not immediately possible to contact the owner of the Sea Justice.

“The oil spill came after a clash between two vessels,” an official for China’s Shandong Maritime Safety Administration said, confirming that no one was injured.

Heavy fog, which has hampered navigation off the Qingdao coast since Monday, led to poor visibility at the time of the collision, Goodwood said.

“Immediately after the allision (violent striking) occurred, the master initiated emergency procedures on board, mobilizing the vessel’s oil spill response team and initiating an internal transfer to limit the loss of product,” Goodwood said.

It said the incident was reported to local authorities and steps to contain and clean up the oil had begun.

The Shandong Maritime Safety Administration has instructed other ships in the area to stay at least 10 nautical miles from the A Symphony, but did not provide details on how much oil has leaked.

The A Symphony, a Suezmax tanker, was last seen near the Qingdao port, live shipping data on Refinitiv Eikon showed. The tanker called at Linggi International Transhipment Hub, near Malacca in peninsular Malaysia, earlier this month, where it fully loaded oil and set sail for China, the data showed.

An executive at Run Cheng International Resource (HK) Co said the company owned the 150,000-ton cargo of bitumen blend onboard A Symphony.