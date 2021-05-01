Chinese mainland reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 16 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Of all the cases, seven were reported in Guangdong, three in Shanghai, two in Sichuan and one each in Zhejiang, Fujian, Guangxi and Yunnan.

Three new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai on Friday, the commission said.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Friday, it added.

A total of 5,673 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Friday. Among them, 5,386 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 287 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,671 by Friday, including 325 patients still receiving treatment, three of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 85,710 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were 11 suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Friday.

A total of 16 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 319 asymptomatic cases, of whom 310 were imported, under medical observation by Friday.

By the end of Friday, 11,774 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 209 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 49 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 1,128 cases, including 12 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,416 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 49 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 1,053 had been discharged in Taiwan.