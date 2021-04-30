Serendipitous reunion for long-lost twin sisters

A woman accidentally found her twin sister after seeing someone who looked almost identical to her on the popular short-video app Douyin.

A woman accidentally found her twin sister after seeing someone who looks almost identical to her on the popular short-video app Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, Henan TV station reported on Thursday.



Cheng Keke, from the city of Zhuyi in central China's Henan Province, and Zhang Li, who lives in the city of Dengfeng in Henan, suspected they were twins after meeting online in January.

After checking with their respective parents, they were both told they were adopted.

In February, Cheng and Zhang met offline. They found out they had the same blood type, and had similar voices, personalities and clothing preferences.



They took a DNA test on April 20 in Henan Province People's Hospital. The results released yesterday confirmed they are identical twins.

They were emotional after receiving the results even though they had expected it, and were grateful to be reunited.