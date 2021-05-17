Over 400 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered as China steps up vaccination drive

More than 400 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in China by Sunday as the country steps up the inoculation drive.

A total of 406.938 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the Chinese mainland, according to the National Health Commission on Monday.

A recent outbreak saw seven locally transmitted cases reported in east China's Anhui Province and nine in northeast China's Liaoning, as of Sunday.

Both regions have stepped up contact tracing and mass testing in efforts to contain the latest COVID-19 resurgence.