Chinese mainland reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported four new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Liaoning Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

The same day also saw 18 new imported cases on the mainland. Of them, six were reported in Shaanxi, four in Shanghai, two in Sichuan and one each in Heilongjiang, Zhejiang, Fujian, Shandong, Hunan and Guangdong.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai. No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Monday.

A total of 5,876 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Monday. Among them, 5,616 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 260 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,894 by Monday, including 295 patients still receiving treatment, two of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 85,963 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland on Monday.

Twenty asymptomatic cases were newly reported, of which 18 arrived from outside the mainland and two were reported in Anhui. There were a total of 349 asymptomatic cases, of whom 332 were imported, under medical observation on Monday.

By the end of Monday, 11,825 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 210 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 50 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 2,017 cases, including 12 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,531 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 49 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 1,123 had been discharged in Taiwan.