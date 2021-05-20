News / Nation

Surprising video posted by TV station becomes online sensation

A short video with the topic – "Let the ex-boyfriend run" – posted on Douyin on May 14 by the Heilongjiang Broadcast TV Station in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, has gone viral.
A short video with the topic — "Let the ex-boyfriend run” — posted on Chinese short-video platform Douyin by the Heilongjiang Broadcast TV Station in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, on May 14, has gone viral.

In this short video, the female host, Sun Xiaole, dressed in a formal suit, says in a serious tone, "If your ex-boyfriend breaks up with you, please don’t let him go." She then changes her tone and facial expression in a very exaggerated and humorous way and says, "Let him run! Run quickly!”

Some netizens said, "the sudden change in her style really caught us off guard."

The short video has received almost 2 million likes, 126,000 comments and been forwarded 163,000 times.

The Douyin account "Hanshuilu 333,” which was created in 2020 by the Heilongjiang Broadcast TV Station, has recently added nearly 300,000 followers due to the video, and the number of fans has reached 1.61 million. 

Most of the short videos released on the account highlight funny elements, in sharp contrast to the serious style of traditional reporting. 

