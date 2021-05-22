2 earthquakes hit China's northwest Qinghai

Xinhua

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit Maduo County of Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province at 10:29am on Saturday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The epicenter was monitored at 34.85 degrees north latitude and 97.50 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 10 km, the center said.

Earlier, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit Maduo County at 2:04am.

The epicenter, with a depth of 17 km, was located at an area about 4,230 meters above the sea level, with a sparse population, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

The earthquake occurred in pastoral areas, where brick and wood bungalows are mostly scattered, which may cause damage to a small number of houses, said the MEM, and the disaster situation is being further verified.