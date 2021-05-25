Chinese mainland reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Anhui Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Anhui Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

The same day also saw 13 new imported cases on the mainland. Of them, three were reported in Shanghai, two each in Tianjin, Shanxi and Fujian, and one each in Jiangsu, Hunan, Sichuan and Shaanxi.

No suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Monday, the commission said.