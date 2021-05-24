Taiwan confirms 590 local COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Taiwan on Monday reported 334 new local COVID-19 infections, 256 backlogged local cases and six deaths, the local disease monitoring agency said.

This is the 10th consecutive day that the island's daily number of new local infections has exceeded 100.

Of the new local infections, 157 were male and 177 were female, while their onset of symptoms ranged from May 10 to 23.

Of the 256 backlogged cases, 157 were male and 99 were female, ranging from under five years of age to over 90 years old, the agency said.

Monday was the third consecutive day that the agency has retroactively added cases to the past week's case count.

The agency has said the backlog is being caused by a "bottleneck" in the reporting system due to the sudden rise in confirmed cases in recent days and cumbersome reporting procedures.

The six dead include four men and two women, four of whom had suffered from chronic illnesses.

Meanwhile, Taiwan on Monday recorded five new imported COVID-19 cases from the Philippines, India and Nepal.

The total number of confirmed cases on the island since the epidemic began has risen to 4,917, including 29 deaths, the agency said.