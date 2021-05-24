News / Nation

18 injured in 7.4 magnitude earthquake in China's Qinghai

Xinhua
  19:57 UTC+8, 2021-05-24       0
A 7.4 magnitude earthquake that hit northwest China's Qinghai Province early Saturday has left 18 injured and disrupted the lives of over 32,000 local residents.
Xinhua
  19:57 UTC+8, 2021-05-24       0

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake that hit northwest China's Qinghai Province early Saturday has left 18 injured and disrupted the lives of over 32,000 local residents, authorities said on Monday.

Among the injured, 17 had been treated and discharged from hospital by 8 am Monday, said Li Jun, an official with the provincial department of emergency management, at a press conference.

One victim remains in hospital and is receiving treatment.

The earthquake jolted Maduo County of the Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture at 2:04 am Saturday. The county is located over 4,000 meters above sea level.

More than 32,000 people from 26 townships in Golog and the Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture were affected.

Tents have been set up as temporary schools in Maduo County, and elementary and high schools resumed classes on Monday. Power and water supplies are available at makeshift shelters.

The central and provincial governments have allocated 69 million yuan (10.7 million US dollars) for earthquake relief, and distributed materials including coal and heating devices.

Traffic on all major roads leading to the affected area has resumed as of Monday morning, according to the provincial department of transport.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     