News / Nation

Australia warned over meddling in espionage trial

Shine
  00:22 UTC+8, 2021-05-28       0
Yang Jun, an Australian citizen born in China, wrote about Chinese and US politics online as a blogger and also penned a series of spy novels before his detention two years ago.
Shine
  00:22 UTC+8, 2021-05-28       0

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Thursday that China firmly rejects any attempt by Australia to intervene in the case of Yang Jun and has lodged stern representations to Australia over interference in China's judicial sovereignty.

The court hearing of an espionage case against Yang was held in Beijing on Thursday, Zhao said. A verdict will be pronounced later.

He said that in accordance with Chinese law, all cases involving state secrets, including Yang's, are heard in private sessions and so the decision to hear the case behind closed doors was completely legal and reasonable.

Yang, an Australian citizen born in China, wrote about Chinese and US politics online as a high-profile blogger and also penned a series of spy novels before his detention two years ago. 

Australia's ambassador to China Graham Fletcher was denied entry to the Beijing No. 2 Intermediate People's Court to attend the hearing on Thursday.

Source: Agencies   Editor: Gao Wei
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     