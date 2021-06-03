News / Nation

Tencent in the eye of storm over hit game

AFP
  00:37 UTC+8, 2021-06-03       0
Tech giant Tencent is facing a lawsuit over its hit "Honor of Kings" game, which a Chinese advocacy group alleged is vulgar and addictive for children.
AFP
  00:37 UTC+8, 2021-06-03       0

Tech giant Tencent is facing a lawsuit over its hit "Honor of Kings" game, which a Chinese advocacy group alleged is vulgar and addictive for children.

Hugely popular in China, the game has been in the crosshairs for several years of parents and the state media over concerns of gaming addiction.

The Beijing Children's Legal Aid and Research Center announced via a social media account on Tuesday that it has filed a civil lawsuit in China.

The non-governmental organization argues that the recommended 12-year-old minimum age for "Honor of Kings" is far too low due to "violent" and "vulgar" content in the game, which the group argued has left many children "addicted."

The court did not indicate what follow-up would be given to the suit, which came as China marked the International Children's Day and as regulators ramp up supervision, particularly of the country's high-flying tech firms.

Two newly revised laws linked to children's welfare also took effect on Tuesday.

"Honor of Kings" is a multiplayer online game that is highly lucrative for Tencent. In 2020, it exceeded 100 million daily active users.

Tencent, which also owns the WeChat application, last year stepped up its anti-addiction measures for minors by limiting the time and money they can spend on "Honor of Kings."

Tech giants like Tencent became hugely profitable on the back of growing Chinese digital lifestyles.

Source: AFP   Editor: Gao Wei
Tencent
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     