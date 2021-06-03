News / Nation

China intensifies crackdown on cheating as 'Gaokao' draws near

Xinhua
  21:51 UTC+8, 2021-06-03       0
China is intensifying the crackdown on exam-related crimes, especially those involving cheating, as the national college entrance exam draws near.
Xinhua
  21:51 UTC+8, 2021-06-03       0

China is intensifying the crackdown on exam-related crimes, especially those involving cheating, as the national college entrance exam draws near, said the Ministry of Public Security Thursday.

To ensure the fairness of the exam, also known as "Gaokao," police departments are targeting cheating in all forms, from providing exam papers or answers ahead of exams to relaying answers to students via wireless devices during exams, said Wu Jianping, an official with the ministry.

So far in 2021, police departments in the country have solved 28 exam-related cases and arrested 275 suspects, said Li Tong, another official with the ministry. Li added that most of these cases involved cheating with wireless devices.

The 2021 college entrance exam will take place on June 7 and 8. A total of 10.78 million students across China have registered for this year's exam, hitting a new record.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     