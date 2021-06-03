News / Nation

Xi sends congratulatory letter to SCO non-governmental friendship forum

Xinhua
  21:07 UTC+8, 2021-06-03       0
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a congratulatory letter to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization non-governmental friendship forum, which is being held in Wuhan.
Xinhua
  21:07 UTC+8, 2021-06-03       0

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a congratulatory letter to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) non-governmental friendship forum, which is being held in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province.

"I put forward the initiative of holding an SCO non-governmental friendship forum last November, which has received an enthusiastic response and support from all SCO member states," Xi said.

Xi expressed the confidence that the forum would become an important platform for all parties to enhance mutual understanding, deepen friendship and strengthen cooperation.

Xi said he hopes that all parties will uphold the Shanghai Spirit, stay committed to the SCO's original aspirations, work together, help and support each other, and deepen cooperation.

"We should leverage the advantages of non-governmental diplomacy and expand channels for people-to-people exchanges, so as to make contributions to the SCO's development," Xi said.

The SCO non-governmental friendship forum kicked off in Wuhan on Thursday, with the theme of promoting people-to-people friendship and carrying forward the Shanghai Spirit.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     