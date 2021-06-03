Xi sends congratulatory letter to SCO non-governmental friendship forum

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a congratulatory letter to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization non-governmental friendship forum, which is being held in Wuhan.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a congratulatory letter to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) non-governmental friendship forum, which is being held in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province.

"I put forward the initiative of holding an SCO non-governmental friendship forum last November, which has received an enthusiastic response and support from all SCO member states," Xi said.

Xi expressed the confidence that the forum would become an important platform for all parties to enhance mutual understanding, deepen friendship and strengthen cooperation.

Xi said he hopes that all parties will uphold the Shanghai Spirit, stay committed to the SCO's original aspirations, work together, help and support each other, and deepen cooperation.

"We should leverage the advantages of non-governmental diplomacy and expand channels for people-to-people exchanges, so as to make contributions to the SCO's development," Xi said.

The SCO non-governmental friendship forum kicked off in Wuhan on Thursday, with the theme of promoting people-to-people friendship and carrying forward the Shanghai Spirit.