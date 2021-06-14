News / Nation

Over 500 plant species recorded on China's Xisha Islands

Xinhua
  19:00 UTC+8, 2021-06-14
More than 500 species of plants have been recorded in China's Xisha Islands, a recent campaign to put name tags on the plants found out.
Xinhua
  19:00 UTC+8, 2021-06-14       0

The name-tagging project covers plants on over ten islands and reefs in Xisha Islands, including Jinqing Island, Zhaoshu Island, and Ganquan Island, said the Hainan provincial department of housing and urban-rural development.

Since its establishment in 2012, the government of Sansha has introduced a large variety of high-value ornamental plants, which have significantly improved the local ecological and living environment.

Chen Xiaojing, deputy director of the department, said the name-tagging project is of great importance to the science education of the residents on the islands and can also help promote the city's landscaping work.

Source: Xinhua
