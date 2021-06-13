News / Nation

Taiwan reports 175 COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths Sunday

Xinhua
  21:33 UTC+8, 2021-06-13       0
Taiwan on Sunday reported 175 COVID-19 cases, including 174 local infections, the island's disease monitoring agency said.
  21:33 UTC+8, 2021-06-13       0

A total of 26 fatalities were also reported, including four diagnosed with the virus after death.

This is the 10th consecutive day that the island's daily death toll has exceeded 20.

Despite a decline in new infections, the agency urged people not to let their guard down.

Taiwan is struggling to contain its worst COVID-19 outbreak amid a lack of vaccines and strained medical resources.

On the same day, Taiwan also reported one imported case from the United States.

The total number of confirmed cases on the island since the epidemic began has risen to 12,921, including 11,713 local ones. A total of 437 deaths have been recorded, the agency said.

