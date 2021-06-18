News / Nation

China's migrating elephant herd increasingly active

Xinhua
  08:34 UTC+8, 2021-06-18       0
China's famous herd of wandering elephants is showing increasing daily movement as it lingers in a particular spot of southwest China's Yunnan Province.
Xinhua
  08:34 UTC+8, 2021-06-18       0
China's migrating elephant herd increasingly active
Xinhua

A drone-captured image of the herd of elephants in Yuxi, Yunnan Province, on June 17, 2021.

China's famous herd of wandering elephants is showing increasing daily movement as it lingers in a particular spot of southwest China's Yunnan Province, with its activities now starting earlier in the day, authorities said on Thursday.

The herd is still roaming within Shijie Township in the city of Yuxi and traveled 7.4 km southwest between 6pm on Wednesday and 6pm on Thursday, according to the headquarters in charge of monitoring their migration.

A male elephant, which strayed 12 days ago, is about 18.8 km away from the herd now. All 15 elephants are safe and sound.

The headquarters is working to establish a regular mechanism for ensuring the safety of the herd and people, while coordinating the allocation of relevant designated funds.

The herd traveled about 500 km from their forest home in the Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture before reaching Kunming, the provincial capital, late on June 2.

For over a month, authorities have sent police to escort the herd, evacuated roads to facilitate their passage, and used food to distract them from entering densely populated areas.

Asian elephants are primarily found in Yunnan and are under A-level state protection in China. Thanks to enhanced protection efforts, the wild elephant population in the province has grown to about 300, up from 193 in the 1980s.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     