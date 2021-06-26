News / Nation

Lunar soil collected by Chang'e-5 probe now on display in Hong Kong

CGTN
  21:56 UTC+8, 2021-06-26       0
Lunar soil brought back by China's moon mission was on display Saturday in Hong Kong. The exhibition will open to the public from June 27 to July 9.
CGTN
  21:56 UTC+8, 2021-06-26       0
Lunar soil collected by Chang'e-5 probe now on display in Hong Kong
Xinhua

Visitors take photos of an exhibit at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in south China's Hong Kong on June 25, 2021. Lunar soil brought back by China's moon mission was on display Saturday in Hong Kong.

Lunar soil brought back by China's moon mission was on display Saturday in Hong Kong. The exhibition will open to the public from June 27 to July 9.

The return capsule of China's Chang'e-5 probe touched down on the earth on December 17 last year, bringing back the country's first lunar samples collected from the moon, which are the world's freshest lunar samples in over 40 years.

The lunar soil arrived in Hong Kong on Wednesday, along with a delegation of six top Chinese space engineers and designers, for a four-day visit to the city.

Items and articles of Chinese scientists over the last 100 years depicting their inspiring stories will also feature in the exhibition.

At an inauguration ceremony of the exhibition on Saturday, Chief Executive of the HKSAR Carrie Lam said it is the first time that lunar soil is displayed in Hong Kong, adding that Hong Kong can make new contributions to the cause of national space technology.

Among those present at the ceremony were Tan Tieniu, deputy director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, Qi Faren, chief designer for Shenzhou spaceships, Long Lehao, chief designer of Long March rockets and Hu Hao, chief designer of the third stage of the National Lunar Exploration Program.

Lunar soil collected by Chang'e-5 probe now on display in Hong Kong
CFP

The return capsule of China's Chang'e-5 probe lands in Siziwang Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on December 17, 2020.

When the scientists met University of Hong Kong students on Wednesday, Hu presented a national flag, which is same as the one carried by the Chang'e-5 probe to the moon, to the university as a gift.

"The Chang'e-5 probe retrieved a total of 1,731 grams of lunar samples from the moon and the figure is meaningful," Hu said when delivering a speech.

Hu explained that the country spent 17 years from launching its moon exploration program to collecting lunar samples and succeeded in the first attempt of the three missions of orbiting, landing and sample-return.

Hu stressed the passion for innovation, a steady faith, perseverance, a sense of responsibility and meticulosity as the key to the success of national aerospace projects when elaborating on the space spirit.

Lunar soil collected by Chang'e-5 probe now on display in Hong Kong
Xinhua

Photo taken on June 26, 2021 shows the inauguration ceremony of an exhibition on Chinese scientists and the moon sample in Hong Kong, south China. Lunar soil brought back by China's moon mission was on display Saturday in Hong Kong.

Source: CGTN   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     