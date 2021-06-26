Hong Kong inspired to make greater contributions to national space technology: Carrie Lam

With national scientists visiting Hong Kong and the display of lunar soil, Hong Kong will be inspired to make greater contributions to the country's space technology development.

With national scientists visiting Hong Kong and the display of lunar soil, Hong Kong will be inspired to make greater contributions to the country's space technology development, a new area of the implementation of "one country, two systems," Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam said on Saturday.

It is the first time that lunar soil is displayed in Hong Kong, Lam said when addressing the inauguration ceremony of an exhibition on Chinese scientists and the moon sample.

Hong Kong has strong basic research capability and has been contributing to various technology development of the country, Lam said, citing the Hong Kong Polytechnic University's participation in the Chang'e mission to the moon and Mars exploration program.

Lam expected more technological cooperation between the mainland and Hong Kong under "one country, two systems."

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area has become a major platform for building an international technology and innovation center, and Hong Kong and Shenzhen are going all-out to build a technological cooperation zone, she said.

Saturday's event was part of a series of activities starting Wednesday where top space scientists of the country went to Hong Kong universities and middle schools to give lectures and meet students.