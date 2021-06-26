﻿
News / Nation

Hong Kong inspired to make greater contributions to national space technology: Carrie Lam

Xinhua
  12:52 UTC+8, 2021-06-26       0
With national scientists visiting Hong Kong and the display of lunar soil, Hong Kong will be inspired to make greater contributions to the country's space technology development.
Xinhua
  12:52 UTC+8, 2021-06-26       0
Hong Kong inspired to make greater contributions to national space technology: Carrie Lam
Xinhua

Xie Jun, chief designer of Beidou-3 satellite, speaks at a lecture in Hong Kong on June 24, 2021.

With national scientists visiting Hong Kong and the display of lunar soil, Hong Kong will be inspired to make greater contributions to the country's space technology development, a new area of the implementation of "one country, two systems," Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam said on Saturday.

It is the first time that lunar soil is displayed in Hong Kong, Lam said when addressing the inauguration ceremony of an exhibition on Chinese scientists and the moon sample.

Hong Kong has strong basic research capability and has been contributing to various technology development of the country, Lam said, citing the Hong Kong Polytechnic University's participation in the Chang'e mission to the moon and Mars exploration program.

Lam expected more technological cooperation between the mainland and Hong Kong under "one country, two systems."

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area has become a major platform for building an international technology and innovation center, and Hong Kong and Shenzhen are going all-out to build a technological cooperation zone, she said.

Saturday's event was part of a series of activities starting Wednesday where top space scientists of the country went to Hong Kong universities and middle schools to give lectures and meet students.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     