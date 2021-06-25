﻿
News / Nation

Man's never-ending quest to attend college

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  18:03 UTC+8, 2021-06-25       0
Liang Shi is gearing up for his 26th college entrance exam next year, as he has failed again to get a high enough score to enroll at his dream school, Sichuan University.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  18:03 UTC+8, 2021-06-25       0
Man's never-ending quest to attend college
Imaginechina

Liang Shi prepares for this year's gaokao, or college entrance examination, on May 20 in Chengdu, Sichuan Province.

A 54-year-old man is gearing up for his 26th college entrance exam next year, as he has failed again this year to get a high enough score to enroll at his dream school, Sichuan University.

Liang Shi has gained notoriety for taking part in 25 annual college entrance exams, known as gaokao in Chinese, since 1983, earning him the nickname "gaokao dingzihu (literally nail household)," referring to a person who refuses to budge despite repeated failures.

Liang, who owns a tea house in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, said his sole purpose is to realize his dream of becoming a college student, denying speculation that his gaokao crusade is all for media attention, Thepaper.cn reported today.

His score was 403 out of 750 in this year's gaokao, far below the minimum admission requirement, 521 points, for acceptance to Sichuan University.

However, he is undaunted by the failure and will soon begin preparing for next year's exam. He intends to switch to liberal arts, for which he thinks it will be easier to prepare.

"Sometimes when I performed so poorly, I got really frustrated, but I never for a moment considered quitting. I am determined to get into a decent university," Liang said, characterizing this determination as an aspiration rather than an obsession.

Over the years, he has worked in construction, timber felling, home-appliance sales and other fields. The only thing that hasn't changed is preparing for the exam during his spare time.

Maintaining his confidence, Liang said "studying is hard, but I don't feel like my learning ability has declined as I get older."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     