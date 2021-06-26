Chinese mainland sees 25 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 25 imported COVID-19 cases but no new locally transmitted cases

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 25 imported COVID-19 cases but no new locally transmitted cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Among the imported cases, six were reported in Sichuan, five in Yunnan, four each in Guangdong and Fujian, three in Shanghai, two in Hunan, and one in Zhejiang.

No new suspected cases and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Friday.

A total of 6,526 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Friday. Among them, 6,137 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 389 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 91,718 by Friday, including 474 patients still receiving treatment, 14 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 86,608 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were no suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Friday.

A total of 23 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all from outside the mainland. There were a total of 472 asymptomatic cases, of whom 453 were imported, under medical observation by Friday.

By the end of Friday, 11,909 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 210 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 53 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 14,465 cases, including 610 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,621 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 51 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 9,650 had been discharged in Taiwan.