Chinese mainland sees no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 14 imported COVID-19 cases but no new locally transmitted cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Among the imported cases, five were reported in Yunnan, four in Fujian, and one each in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Guangdong and Sichuan.

No new suspected cases and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Saturday.

A total of 6,540 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Saturday. Among them, 6,154 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 386 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 91,732 by Saturday, including 462 patients still receiving treatment, 13 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 86,634 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were no suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Saturday.

A total of 21 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all from outside the mainland. There were a total of 471 asymptomatic cases, of whom 455 were imported, under medical observation by Saturday.

By the end of Saturday, 11,911 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 210 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 53 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 14,545 cases, including 623 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,624 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 51 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 9,916 had been discharged in Taiwan.