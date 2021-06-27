﻿
News / Nation

Chinese mainland sees no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  09:26 UTC+8, 2021-06-27       0
The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 14 imported COVID-19 cases but no new locally transmitted cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.
Xinhua
  09:26 UTC+8, 2021-06-27       0

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 14 imported COVID-19 cases but no new locally transmitted cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Among the imported cases, five were reported in Yunnan, four in Fujian, and one each in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Guangdong and Sichuan.

No new suspected cases and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Saturday.

A total of 6,540 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Saturday. Among them, 6,154 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 386 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 91,732 by Saturday, including 462 patients still receiving treatment, 13 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 86,634 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were no suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Saturday.

A total of 21 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all from outside the mainland. There were a total of 471 asymptomatic cases, of whom 455 were imported, under medical observation by Saturday.

By the end of Saturday, 11,911 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 210 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 53 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 14,545 cases, including 623 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,624 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 51 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 9,916 had been discharged in Taiwan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     