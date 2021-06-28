Chinese historical drama '1921' leads China's box office

Domestic historical drama "1921" on Sunday generated a presale box office of about 25.8 million yuan (around US$3.98 million), leading the Chinese box office chart of the day.

Domestic historical drama "1921" on Sunday generated a presale box office of about 25.8 million yuan (around US$3.98 million), leading the Chinese box office chart of the day, China Movie Data Information Network reported Monday.

Scheduled to hit the big screen on July 1, the film tells stories surrounding the founding of the Communist Party of China in the year 1921.

Romantic comedy "Man in Love" ranked second with a daily earning of about 12.6 million yuan, while US animated comedy "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway" came in third with another 10 million yuan added to its total box office.