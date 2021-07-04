Shenzhou-12 astronauts conduct first-ever extravehicular activities

Shenzhou-12 astronauts are conducting extravehicular activities on Sunday for the first time since they entered the space station core module Tianhe on June 17.

Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo, two of the three Chinese astronauts stationed in the Tianhe core module of China's space station Tiangong on Sunday ventured outside to conduct extravehicular activities for the first time, with the support of a robotic arm.

This is the second spacewalk that Chinese astronauts have carried out since the Shenzhou-7 mission in 2008, during which Liu helped his teammate Zhai Zhigang perform a landmark 20-minute spacewalk.