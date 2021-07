Fourteen people, among whom eight have died, have been found while nine are missing.

Xinhua

The incident happened at 3:33pm on Monday at a hotel in Wujiang District in the city of Suzhou, the district government said.

Rescue efforts are still ongoing, and the cause of the collapse is under investigation.