No casualties reported after dams collapse in China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua
  17:50 UTC+8, 2021-07-19
Two dams in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region collapsed after torrential rain on Sunday, the Ministry of Emergency Management said Monday.
Xinhua
Two dams in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region collapsed after torrential rain on Sunday, the Ministry of Emergency Management said Monday.

People were immediately relocated and evacuated, with no casualties reported, the ministry said.

The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters had activated a Level-III emergency response for flood control on Sunday evening and dispatched a working team to guide the handling of the emergencies.

The ministry called for efforts to further carry out search and rescue work, strengthen inspections in downstream areas that may be affected, prevent secondary disasters, and transfer the affected residents to safe places.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
