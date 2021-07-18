Warning for floods in southwest China rivers

Authorities have issued a warning for floods in rivers in southwest China's Guizhou, as more rainfall is expected in the province.

More than 10 rivers in Guizhou will likely be flooded in the following three days, according to the provincial bureau of hydrology and water resources.

Due to the unique geography in Guizhou and previous rainstorms, river flooding and flash floods in mountainous areas are easy to strike, the bureau said.

More downpours will lash Guizhou localities, according to the local weather forecast. Authorities have asked relevant departments to prepare for geological disasters.