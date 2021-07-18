﻿
News / Nation

Warning for floods in southwest China rivers

Xinhua
  14:47 UTC+8, 2021-07-18       0
Authorities have issued a warning for floods in rivers in southwest China's Guizhou, as more rainfall is expected in the province.
Xinhua
  14:47 UTC+8, 2021-07-18       0

Authorities have issued a warning for floods in rivers in southwest China's Guizhou, as more rainfall is expected in the province.

More than 10 rivers in Guizhou will likely be flooded in the following three days, according to the provincial bureau of hydrology and water resources.

Due to the unique geography in Guizhou and previous rainstorms, river flooding and flash floods in mountainous areas are easy to strike, the bureau said.

More downpours will lash Guizhou localities, according to the local weather forecast. Authorities have asked relevant departments to prepare for geological disasters.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     