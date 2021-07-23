East China's Anhui reports locally transmitted asymptomatic COVID-19 case

East China's Anhui Province on Thursday reported a new locally transmitted asymptomatic COVID-19 case in Hexian County, Ma'anshan City, the provincial health commission said on Friday.

The 52-year-old asymptomatic carrier is the husband of an airport cleaner at the Nanjing Lukou International Airport, who is also one of the confirmed cases in Nanjing, capital city of east China's Jiangsu Province.

The asymptomatic carrier mainly lives in Jiangning District of Nanjing. Since the end of June, he had been driven between Nanjing and Hexian County due to temporary decoration work.

Nanjing with a population of more than 9.3 million has registered a cluster of local cases after positive results were found during routine nucleic acid testing for its airport staff.