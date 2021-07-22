China's Zhejiang upgrades typhoon emergency response level

East China's Zhejiang Province upgraded its emergency response to Typhoon In-Fa to level III starting Thursday noon, local authorities said.

Typhoon In-Fa, the sixth typhoon this year, is approaching the coastal areas of Zhejiang. It is forecast to move to the southeast of the East China Sea on Friday noon, and land in the coastal areas of Zhejiang on the weekend, said the provincial meteorological observatory.

The provincial emergency management department has urged relevant departments to make preparations to combat Typhoon In-Fa.

The neighboring megacity of Shanghai has already issued a blue alert for strong winds, warning that vessels should return to ports for shelter and the flood prevention department should prepare for waterlogging.