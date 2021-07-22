News / Nation

Typhoon In-Fa to land in coastal areas of China's Zhejiang, Fujian

Xinhua
  19:47 UTC+8, 2021-07-22       0
Typhoon In-Fa is expected to land in the coastal areas of the northern part of Zhejiang Province and the northern part of Fujian Province from Saturday night to Sunday morning.
Xinhua
  19:47 UTC+8, 2021-07-22       0

Typhoon In-Fa, the sixth typhoon of this year, is expected to make landfall in the coastal areas of the northern part of Zhejiang Province and the northern part of Fujian Province from Saturday night to Sunday morning, the National Meteorological Center (NMC) said Thursday.

In-Fa will bring rainstorms to regions including Zhejiang, Shanghai, Fujian, Jiangsu, Anhui, Jiangxi and Taiwan, and gales to the East China Sea and its adjacent waters as well as east China coast.

The center of In-Fa was about 690 km from the city of Wenling in Zhejiang at 2 pm Thursday, with winds of up to 42 meters per second near the eye.

Provinces on the east China coast should prepare for In-Fa as the typhoon barrels toward land, according to the NMC.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     