Typhoon In-Fa to land in coastal areas of China's Zhejiang, Fujian

Typhoon In-Fa is expected to land in the coastal areas of the northern part of Zhejiang Province and the northern part of Fujian Province from Saturday night to Sunday morning.

Typhoon In-Fa, the sixth typhoon of this year, is expected to make landfall in the coastal areas of the northern part of Zhejiang Province and the northern part of Fujian Province from Saturday night to Sunday morning, the National Meteorological Center (NMC) said Thursday.

In-Fa will bring rainstorms to regions including Zhejiang, Shanghai, Fujian, Jiangsu, Anhui, Jiangxi and Taiwan, and gales to the East China Sea and its adjacent waters as well as east China coast.

The center of In-Fa was about 690 km from the city of Wenling in Zhejiang at 2 pm Thursday, with winds of up to 42 meters per second near the eye.

Provinces on the east China coast should prepare for In-Fa as the typhoon barrels toward land, according to the NMC.