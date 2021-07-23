China's Zhejiang upgrades typhoon emergency response level

East China's Zhejiang Province upgraded its emergency response to Typhoon In-Fa to Level II, the second-highest, from 12:30 pm Friday, local authorities said.

At 11 am Friday, the center of In-Fa, the sixth typhoon this year, was located in a coastal area about 640 km southeast of Xiangshan in Zhejiang. The coordinates of the storm were 24.5 degrees north latitude and 125.3 degrees east longitude, according to the National Meteorological Center.

It is gaining strength while moving northwest at about 15 km per hour. It is forecast to move to the southeast of the East China Sea around Friday evening, and make landfall in the central and northern coastal areas of Zhejiang between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning.

The provincial emergency management department has urged relevant departments to prepare for Typhoon In-Fa. About seven cities and 68 county-level regions have activated Level III or Level IV emergency response.