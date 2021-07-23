Most vaccinated COVID-19 cases in Nanjing have mild symptoms

The effects of the vaccine are obvious, as patients' symptoms are mild and the disease's duration is short, said a medical expert.

Xinhua

Most of the COVID-19 patients in the current outbreak in east China's city of Nanjing showed mild symptoms and had been vaccinated, a medical expert said.

None of the people confirmed with novel coronavirus have developed serious symptoms, authorities said.

All of them, apart from a person aged under 18, have been vaccinated against the virus, Yang Yi, ICU director at Zhongda Hospital affiliated with Southeast University, told local news portal Jschina.com.cn yesterday.

The effects of the vaccine are obvious, as patients' symptoms are mild and the disease's duration is short, Yang said.

Jiangsu Province on Thursday reported 12 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and seven asymptomatic ones, the provincial health commission said on Friday.

All 12 newly confirmed cases, and six of the seven asymptomatic cases, were from Nanjing, the provincial capital.

As of Thursday, 23 confirmed cases and 14 asymptomatic carriers, all locally transmitted, had been reported in Nanjing after positive results were found during routine nucleic acid testing among airport staff.

Starting from Friday, one area in Nanjing's Jiangning District has been upgraded to high risk for COVID-19, while six villages and three communities in the city have been added to the list of medium-risk areas.

Previously, the mega-city with a population of more than 9.3 million had classified and closed 10 areas of medium-risk for COVID-19.