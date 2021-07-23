﻿
News / Nation

Most vaccinated COVID-19 cases in Nanjing have mild symptoms

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  14:03 UTC+8, 2021-07-23       0
The effects of the vaccine are obvious, as patients' symptoms are mild and the disease's duration is short, said a medical expert.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  14:03 UTC+8, 2021-07-23       0
Most vaccinated COVID-19 cases in Nanjing have mild symptoms
Xinhua

People take nucleic acid tests at Wutaishan Stadium in Nanjing, capital of Jiangsu Province, on July 22.

Most of the COVID-19 patients in the current outbreak in east China's city of Nanjing showed mild symptoms and had been vaccinated, a medical expert said.

None of the people confirmed with novel coronavirus have developed serious symptoms, authorities said. 

All of them, apart from a person aged under 18, have been vaccinated against the virus, Yang Yi, ICU director at Zhongda Hospital affiliated with Southeast University, told local news portal Jschina.com.cn yesterday.

The effects of the vaccine are obvious, as patients' symptoms are mild and the disease's duration is short, Yang said.

Jiangsu Province on Thursday reported 12 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and seven asymptomatic ones, the provincial health commission said on Friday.

All 12 newly confirmed cases, and six of the seven asymptomatic cases, were from Nanjing, the provincial capital.

As of Thursday, 23 confirmed cases and 14 asymptomatic carriers, all locally transmitted, had been reported in Nanjing after positive results were found during routine nucleic acid testing among airport staff.

Starting from Friday, one area in Nanjing's Jiangning District has been upgraded to high risk for COVID-19, while six villages and three communities in the city have been added to the list of medium-risk areas.

Previously, the mega-city with a population of more than 9.3 million had classified and closed 10 areas of medium-risk for COVID-19.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     