News / Nation

7 test positive for coronavirus in China's Wuhan

Xinhua
  16:01 UTC+8, 2021-08-02       0
Seven people returned positive COVID-19 nucleic acid tests on Monday in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, local authorities have said.
Xinhua
  16:01 UTC+8, 2021-08-02       0

Seven people returned positive COVID-19 nucleic acid tests on Monday in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, local authorities have said.

The seven were identified as migrant workers at the Wuhan Economic & Technological Development Zone, according to the zone's headquarters on COVID-19 prevention and control.

One of the workers, surnamed Tang, had waited at a train station in the city of Jingzhou, also in Hubei Province, where a tour group from Jiangsu Province was also waiting. Members of the tour group have also tested positive. The other six reported cases are close contacts of Tang, the headquarters said.

Wuhan, once hard-hit by the COVID-19 epidemic, had not reported locally transmitted cases for over a year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     