7 test positive for coronavirus in China's Wuhan

Seven people returned positive COVID-19 nucleic acid tests on Monday in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, local authorities have said.

The seven were identified as migrant workers at the Wuhan Economic & Technological Development Zone, according to the zone's headquarters on COVID-19 prevention and control.

One of the workers, surnamed Tang, had waited at a train station in the city of Jingzhou, also in Hubei Province, where a tour group from Jiangsu Province was also waiting. Members of the tour group have also tested positive. The other six reported cases are close contacts of Tang, the headquarters said.

Wuhan, once hard-hit by the COVID-19 epidemic, had not reported locally transmitted cases for over a year.