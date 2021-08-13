Chinese Ambassador Qin Gang meets with US Deputy Secretary of State

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang met with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman on Thursday.

Qin Gang's twitter

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang met with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman on Thursday.

Sherman expressed welcome to Qin for assuming office and stated that the Department of State will provide convenience and support for the ambassador's performance of duties in the United States.

Qin thanked the US side for providing support and assistance for him. He pointed out that the China-US relationship is at a new crossroads. He will follow the spirit of the telephone conversation between President Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden on the eve of Chinese New Year, enhance communication and dialogue with the US side, and work to promote a rational, stable, manageable and constructive China-US relationship.

The two sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and agreed to maintain close dialogue and communication.