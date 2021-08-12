News / Nation

COVID-19 patient gives birth to healthy triplet boys

Liu Yuqi
  14:20 UTC+8, 2021-08-12       0
Babies were delivered successfully by C-section in Ruili City after the mom developed health complications.
Liu Yuqi
  14:20 UTC+8, 2021-08-12       0
COVID-19 patient gives birth to healthy triplet boys
China Central Television

Medical staffers transfer the pregnant mother to the operating table. 

COVID-19 patient gives birth to healthy triplet boys
China Central Television

A medical professional attends to one of the triplets.

A COVID-19 positive woman delivered triplets by Cesarean in the isolation ward of a hospital in Ruili City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, yesterday morning, China Central Television reported.

The 29-year-old mom, surnamed Zi, from Wanding Town, tested positive for COVID-19 before she was admitted to the hospital while still carrying her three baby boys in the 28th week of pregnancy on July 9.

Though her COVID-19 symptoms progressed on July 12, putting her in a serious condition, Zi managed to pull through thanks to meticulous treatment by hospital staff.

However, on August 11, Zi developed a serious liver disorder. Wearing protective clothing, an obstetrics team immediately took the mother to the operating theater and delivered triplets by Caesarean.

At 10:08am, the three newborns were delivered without complications and their mother was safe and sound.

The triplet boys were immediately transferred to the neonatal care unit where they have so far tested negative to the coronavirus and their conditions are stable.

"Next, we will solve the problem of feeding and keeping an eye on their breathing, so they can grow healthily," said Duan Jiang, an expert pediatrician.

COVID-19 patient gives birth to healthy triplet boys
China Central Television
Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     