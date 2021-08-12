COVID-19 patient gives birth to healthy triplet boys

Babies were delivered successfully by C-section in Ruili City after the mom developed health complications.

China Central Television

A COVID-19 positive woman delivered triplets by Cesarean in the isolation ward of a hospital in Ruili City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, yesterday morning, China Central Television reported.

The 29-year-old mom, surnamed Zi, from Wanding Town, tested positive for COVID-19 before she was admitted to the hospital while still carrying her three baby boys in the 28th week of pregnancy on July 9.

Though her COVID-19 symptoms progressed on July 12, putting her in a serious condition, Zi managed to pull through thanks to meticulous treatment by hospital staff.

However, on August 11, Zi developed a serious liver disorder. Wearing protective clothing, an obstetrics team immediately took the mother to the operating theater and delivered triplets by Caesarean.

At 10:08am, the three newborns were delivered without complications and their mother was safe and sound.

The triplet boys were immediately transferred to the neonatal care unit where they have so far tested negative to the coronavirus and their conditions are stable.

"Next, we will solve the problem of feeding and keeping an eye on their breathing, so they can grow healthily," said Duan Jiang, an expert pediatrician.