News / Nation

Pakistan says attack that killed Chinese was a suicide bombing

Reuters
  00:06 UTC+8, 2021-08-13       0
An investigation into the attack showed there was a "nexus of Indian RAW and Afghan NDS" in the attack, referring to India's and Afghanistan's intelligence agencies.
Reuters
  00:06 UTC+8, 2021-08-13       0

A bus attack last month that killed nine Chinese workers was a suicide bombing carried out by Islamist militants backed by Indian and Afghan intelligence agencies, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday.

The minister said an investigation into the attack showed there was a "nexus of Indian RAW and Afghan NDS" in the attack, referring to India's and Afghanistan's intelligence agencies.

Qureshi, addressing a news conference in Islamabad together with a top investigator, said Pakistan has data evidence to back the allegation that the intelligence agencies from the two neighbors were involved.

Officials from the Indian and Afghan foreign ministries could not be immediately reached for comment.

Qureshi said that Pakistani Taliban militants, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, an umbrella movement of militant groups linked to al-Qaida and Islamic State, carried out the attack on July 14 with the backing of the two intelligence agencies.

"As per our investigation the Afghan soil was used for this incident ... about its planning and its execution we're seeing a clear nexus between NDS and RAW," Qureshi said.

The blast hit a bus carrying the Chinese workers on their way to a dam construction site in northern Pakistan.

Pakistan originally blamed a mechanical failure for the blast but later said traces of explosives were detected and that it could not rule out an attack. Chinese investigators have been involved in the probe, Qureshi said.

Last month, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang urged his Pakistani counterpart to hold accountable the culprits of the terrorist attack.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Gao Wei
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     