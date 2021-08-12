News / Nation

China firmly rejects US approval of Taiwan related bill: spokesperson

China on Thursday voiced strong dissatisfaction and firm rejection to the US Senate's recent approval of a bill concerning Taiwan's participation in the World Health Organization.
China on Thursday voiced strong dissatisfaction and firm rejection to the US Senate's recent approval of a bill concerning Taiwan's participation in the World Health Organization, according to a statement by the foreign ministry.

On August 6, the US Senate passed a bill to "direct the Secretary of State to develop a strategy to regain observer status for Taiwan in the WHO" by "unanimous consent," with only a few senators present. This bill requires the US Secretary of State to describe changes and improvements to the State Department's plan to support Taiwan's observer status at the World Health Assembly (WHA).

Calling the relevant bill a complete political manipulation by a handful of anti-China politicians, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said the bill gravely violates the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, runs counter to international law and the basic norms governing international relations, and grossly interferes in China's internal affairs.

"China deplores and firmly rejects the US Senate's move, and has lodged solemn representations with the US side," said Hua.

She pointed out that according to relevant resolutions of the United Nations General Assembly and the WHA, the participation of China's Taiwan region in WHO events must be handled following the one-China principle.

The spokesperson added that the Chinese central government attaches great importance to the health and well-being of Taiwan compatriots. "Under the precondition of abiding by the one-China principle, we have made appropriate arrangements for the Taiwan region's participation in global health affairs."

Hua urged the US Congress to fully recognize the highly sensitive nature of the Taiwan question, abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, obey international law and basic norms governing international relations, refrain from helping the Taiwan region expand so-called "international space" and cease sending any wrong signal to the "Taiwan independence" forces.

