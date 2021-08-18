Math teacher detained for sexual assault

It was claimed that he molested and sexually harassed a female student in his own house while offering her private tuition during the summer holiday.

A high school math teacher accused of sexually assaulting a schoolgirl in central China's Changsha City has been detained on forcible indecency, Tianxin District Public Security Bureau said today.

The suspect, surnamed Duan, surrendered to police at 5am yesterday and is being held in detention, police said.

The 49-year-old was a substitute math teacher at Wenjun Yangshahu High School in Changsha, capital of Hunan Province.

The school said on its official account on August 17 that Duan left his job a month ago.

It promised to strictly check all teachers' backgrounds in the future and to crack down on all violations of laws and regulations, if found.