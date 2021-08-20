China approves new law to protect doctors

China has passed a law on protecting the lawful rights and interests of physicians, providing a legal guarantee for the implementation of the Healthy China strategy.

The legislation was adopted at the closing meeting of a session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress on Friday.

The law, consisting of seven chapters and 67 articles, stipulates that August 19 is observed as China's Doctors' Day.

It also makes provisions on the qualification examination and registration, rules of practice, training and assessment, supporting measures, and legal liabilities for physicians.

The law requires strengthening the training of medical professionals in general practice, pediatrics, psychiatry, geriatrics and other disciplines that are in short supply.

It also asks measures to cultivate high-level professionals of integrated traditional Chinese and western medicine and general practitioners who are able to provide integrated traditional Chinese and western medical services.

Doctors shall be encouraged to offer medical and health care services regularly at medical institutions below the county level, including township and village clinics and community health service centers, and the main institutions where they practice shall support them, reads the law.

It also stipulates that medical and health institutions should improve security measures and take the initiative to resolve medical disputes in a timely manner, thus ensuring the safety of doctors.

The law will take effect on March 1, 2022.

The number of practicing physicians and practicing assistant physicians in China hit nearly 4.1 million in 2020.