﻿
News / Nation

More green space recommended to reduce myopia risks among students

Xinhua
  18:48 UTC+8, 2021-08-24       0
Chinese researchers have demonstrated that more green space exposure among students can reduce their myopia rate.
Xinhua
  18:48 UTC+8, 2021-08-24       0

Chinese researchers have demonstrated that more green space exposure among students can reduce their myopia rate.

Since children from urban areas have 2.6 times higher odds of having myopia than those from rural areas that are characterized by more green environments, a potential association between green space and myopia may exist, said the research article recently published in the journal Ophthalmology.

Using China's Gaofen-2 remote sensing satellite, the researchers from the Sun Yat-sen University in south China's Guangdong Province cooperated with 20 domestic and foreign institutes to conduct large-scale cohort analysis.

The study collected samples from 142,865 students between six and nine years old in 113 schools. The students were excluded from the study if they had a history of wearing rigid contact lenses, medical treatment or a disease that may affect their vision or vision development.

The normalized difference vegetation index (NDVI) is used as the measure of green space exposure. The study results showed that a 0.1 increase in the NDVI of a school was associated with a 3.6 percent lower increase in the school myopia prevalence.

For non-myopic students, every 0.1 increase in NDVI of school green exposure could reduce the risk of myopia by 19.8 percent.

The study is expected to help policymakers develop intervention strategies, such as increasing school green space, to improve the visual health of school-age children.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     