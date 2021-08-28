Chinese mainland reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported one new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case in Yunnan Province.

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported one new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case in Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Also reported were 20 new imported cases, including seven in Yunnan, four in Shanghai, three in Guangdong, two in Shanxi and one each in Liaoning, Fujian, Henan and Sichuan.

No suspected cases and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Friday, the commission said.