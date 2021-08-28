News / Nation

Former bank chairman gets 2-year reprieve on death sentence

Xinhua
  08:36 UTC+8, 2021-08-28       0
Cai Guohua, former chairman of Hengfeng Bank, was sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve at his second trial on Friday for abuse of power, graft and other crimes.
Xinhua
  08:36 UTC+8, 2021-08-28       0

Cai Guohua, former chairman of Hengfeng Bank, was sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve at his second trial on Friday for abuse of power, graft and other crimes, said a court in Jinan, Shandong Province.

All of Cai's personal property is to be confiscated and his political rights deprived for life, noted the verdict by the Shandong Provincial Higher People's Court.

Cai abused power for personal gain on several occasions between 2014 and 2016 and illegally issued a 3.5 billion-yuan loan in 2017, which caused extraordinary losses to Hengfeng Bank.

He also received bribes from entities and individuals for helping them get loans and construction contracts between 2006 and 2017.

Based in Shandong, Hengfeng Bank is one of 12 nationwide joint-equity commercial banks in China.

The trial on Friday upheld a verdict in the first instance.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     