News / Nation

Chinese actress fined US$46 million for tax evasion

Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  20:03 UTC+8, 2021-08-27       0
Zheng Shuang used dual-priced contracts to conceal her earnings and reduce tax, authorities said.
Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  20:03 UTC+8, 2021-08-27       0

Controversial Chinese actress Zheng Shuang has been slapped with a 299-million-yuan (US$46.1 million) penalty for tax evasion, Shanghai's State Taxation Administration said on Friday.

The administration in April launched an investigation into allegations that Zheng had used "yin-yang contracts" – open and secret dual-priced contracts – to help reduce her tax.

These tax dodging agreements first drew attention in 2018 when celebrity actress Fan Bingbing was fined 883 million yuan in unpaid taxes, fines, and penalties for tax-related offences.

After extensive investigation, authorities found that Zheng had failed to file her true taxable income. Her undeclared income was 191 million yuan in 2019-2020, involving a tax evasion of 45.2696 million yuan and another underpayment of 26.5207 million yuan.

Zheng was officially fined a total of 299 million yuan for the recovery of evaded taxes, late payment fees and penalties.

Shanghai tax authorities on Friday revealed some details of their discovery process and the results of an investigation that lasted months.

Zheng was paid 156 million yuan for her role in a 2019 TV series, of which only 48 million yuan was officially declared. She evaded tax of 43.027 million yuan, and other underpaid taxes of 16.1778 million yuan.

She also received income of 35.07 million yuan for other performances and programs, involving tax evasion of 2.2426 million yuan, and underpayments of 10.3429 million yuan.

Zheng made no objections when tax authorities delivered their penalty decisions, saying she would not apply for reassessment or appeal, and had paid all taxes and late fees within the prescribed time limit. Tax authorities are now urging Zheng to pay the final penalty in time under the law.

During their investigation, tax authorities found that Zhang Heng, one of the whistle-blowers in the case, also served as Zheng's agent in the TV series project. He was suspected of masterminding the actress affairs including the 160-million-yuan split contracts and setting up a "cover company."

Zhang was suspected of directly manipulating enforcement of the contracts, as well as pressing for and receiving payments to help Zheng's tax evasion.

The No.1 Inspection Bureau of Shanghai Administration is planning to prosecute Zhang. Authorities have filed separate cases against related enterprises that are suspected of helping Zheng to split the contracts and conceal real earnings to evade taxes.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     