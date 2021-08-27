News / Nation

Rape-accused celebrity quits TV hosting job

CFP

Qian Feng speaks during the launch of a new show in Beijing in February 2012.

Popular Hunan TV personality Qian Feng has quit both the talk show he hosted and the TV network after being accused of raping a woman two years ago.

"I decided to resign due to the bad impact caused to the show and the TV station," Qian said in a statement on his Weibo account today.

Qian was accused by a woman of raping her after she got drunk at a dinner in Shanghai on February 14, 2019.

The woman reported the alleged attack to police the next day, who finally didn't open a case against Qian due to "a lack of evidence."

The woman this week asked police to reinvestigate the case, saying she would provide new evidence.

Qian said he would take legal action against online rumors.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
