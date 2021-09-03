Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Thursday saw 28 new imported cases, nine of which were reported in Yunnan, eight in Shanghai, five in Guangdong, two in Henan and one each in Heilongjiang, Zhejiang, Sichuan and Shaanxi.

Two suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai. No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, the commission added.