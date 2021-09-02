Chinese mainland reports 1 new locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Yunnan

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Yunnan.

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Yunnan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Wednesday also saw 27 new imported cases, nine of which were reported in Guangdong, eight in Yunnan, six in Shanghai, and one each in Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Fujian and Hubei.

No suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, the commission added.