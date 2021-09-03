News / Nation

China unveils measures on trade, investment facilitation in FTZs

Xinhua
  17:44 UTC+8, 2021-09-03       0
The State Council has issued a guideline on promoting reform and innovation measures to facilitate trade and investment in the country's free trade zones (FTZs).
China will open up wider to the investments made by Hong Kong and Macau investors, innovate the development of import trade, unleash the potential of new trade models, facilitate the import of medicine products, and boost the construction of opening-up channels, according to the guideline posted on the website of the State Council on Friday.

The country will also speed up the development of multimodal transportation, further enrich the varieties of commodity futures, introduce overseas investors to trade in futures, improve regulatory policies on bonded futures settlements and innovate the management of bank accounts, the document said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
