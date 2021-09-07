News / Nation

Driver unaware of air-conditioning faints behind the wheel

Wang Zhihan
  14:49 UTC+8, 2021-09-07
A driver who was unaware that his car is equipped with air-conditioning fell unconscious due to excessive heat in his van on a highway.
Litchi News

The damaged van after the accident

A driver who was unaware that his car is equipped with air-conditioning fell unconscious due to excessive heat in his van on a highway in Quzhou, Zhejiang Province, causing it to lose control and roll over on September 6.

The man, surnamed Ding, was in a state of temporary blackout because of the heat in the van while driving on the Shanghai-Kunming expressway, local media Litchi News reported yesterday.

The van rolled over after colliding with the center guardrail.

Fortunately, Ding only received minor scratches on his left arm. He was wearing his seatbelt.

Ding stated to the police in the report that he did not know the car had air-conditioning.

Some netizens joked in the story's comments, saying, "It's probably just because his driving instructor never turned on the air-conditioner during training in driving school."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
